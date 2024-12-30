London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 673,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance
LNSTY opened at $36.06 on Monday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $37.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56.
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than London Stock Exchange Group
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.