Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Short Interest Down 36.4% in December

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Nephros Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NEPH opened at $1.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. Nephros has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nephros

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nephros stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Nephros as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

