Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Shares Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) shares fell 25% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 396,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 140,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Rokmaster Resources Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$2.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54.
Rokmaster Resources Company Profile
Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rokmaster Resources
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.