Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Up 50% – Here’s Why

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) traded up 50% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 253,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 259,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.78.

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.

