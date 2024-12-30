Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Up 50% – Here’s Why

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 50% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 253,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 259,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Azincourt Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$4.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.78.
Azincourt Energy Company Profile
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Azincourt Energy
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Azincourt Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azincourt Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.