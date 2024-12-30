Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Drops By 33.8%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the November 30th total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,921,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $4.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

