RS Group (LON:RS1) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 669 ($8.42) and last traded at GBX 672 ($8.45), with a volume of 132388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 676 ($8.50).

A number of research firms have issued reports on RS1. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.57) price target on shares of RS Group in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RS Group from GBX 770 ($9.69) to GBX 780 ($9.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup raised RS Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of RS Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 840 ($10.57).

The stock has a market cap of £3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,724.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 711.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 746.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.25%. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,641.03%.

RS Group plc is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 technical and specialist products and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers.

