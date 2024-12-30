Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Juggernaut Exploration Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUGRF opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Juggernaut Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

About Juggernaut Exploration

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, platinum group elements, copper, lead, and zinc and other base metals, as well as sand, gravel, graphite, barite, and other industrial minerals and materials.

