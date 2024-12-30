Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Juggernaut Exploration Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JUGRF opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Juggernaut Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
About Juggernaut Exploration
