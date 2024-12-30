Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Shares Down 25% – What’s Next?

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 25% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 396,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 140,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.
