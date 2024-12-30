Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Shares Down 21.1% – Here’s Why

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) shares were down 21.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 118,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 93,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, Director Glen Alexander Milne purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,952,000 shares of company stock worth $99,235 in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

