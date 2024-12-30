Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Down 8.9% – What’s Next?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.9% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Approximately 40,381,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 21,155,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £5.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.15.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. It holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.

