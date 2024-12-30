Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Trading Down 25% – Here’s Why

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 25% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 396,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 140,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Rokmaster Resources Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.99.
About Rokmaster Resources
Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rokmaster Resources
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.