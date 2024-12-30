Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Shares Down 21.1% – What’s Next?

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) fell 21.1% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 118,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 93,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inventus Mining Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$12.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inventus Mining

In other Inventus Mining news, Director Glen Alexander Milne purchased 577,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$31,735.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,952,000 shares of company stock valued at $99,235 over the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inventus Mining Company Profile

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

