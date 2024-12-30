Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Trading Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). Approximately 8,666,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 19,782,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Oriole Resources Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 6.24.

About Oriole Resources

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

