Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Shares Down 12.9% – Should You Sell?

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.96 ($0.01). 1,550,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,670,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Sound Energy Trading Down 12.9 %

The company has a market cap of £19.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.84.

About Sound Energy

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of gas assets in Morocco. It operates through exploration and appraisal; and development and production segments. The company holds 75% interests in the Greater Tendrara project that covers an area of approximately 14,411 square kilometers; the Tendrara project, which covers an area of approximately 133.5 square kilometers; and the Anoual project covering an area of approximately 8,873 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco, as well as the Sidi Mokhtar project that covers an area of approximately 4,712 square kilometers.

