Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Shares Down 13.3% – Should You Sell?

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 11,200,029 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 6,991,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.05.

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

