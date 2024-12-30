SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Trading 46.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Free Report) rose 46.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01). Approximately 18,346,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,558% from the average daily volume of 501,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of £1.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.27.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

