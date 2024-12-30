Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the November 30th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
