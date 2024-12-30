Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the November 30th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 23.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

