First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Update

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the November 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 72.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 214,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 134,029 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 42,696 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSFG. Hovde Group assumed coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $25.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.73.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.