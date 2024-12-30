Short Interest in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Declines By 33.9%

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 11,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:CPAC opened at $5.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $453.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $137.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.5421 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s payout ratio is currently 87.72%.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company’s cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

