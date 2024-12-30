boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,358,100 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the November 30th total of 2,062,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
boohoo group Stock Performance
Shares of boohoo group stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.
boohoo group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than boohoo group
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.