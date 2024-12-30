boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,358,100 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the November 30th total of 2,062,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

