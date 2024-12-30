ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Update

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,374,200 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the November 30th total of 12,795,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,203.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESRCF opened at $8.14 on Monday. ESR Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37.

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and New Economy Development.

