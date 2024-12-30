Short Interest in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) Increases By 60.0%

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Nippon Sheet Glass Stock Performance

NPSGY stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. Nippon Sheet Glass has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55.

Get Nippon Sheet Glass alerts:

About Nippon Sheet Glass

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of glass and glazing products in Japan, Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Architectural, Automotive, Technical Glass, and Other segments. It offers architectural glass products, including solar control, thermal insulation, fire protection, noise control, safety and security, self-cleaning, decoration glass, glass systems, solar energy, and special applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Sheet Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Sheet Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.