MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Short Interest Update

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the November 30th total of 38,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDxHealth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MDxHealth by 15.3% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. MVM Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MDxHealth by 3.3% during the third quarter. MVM Partners LLC now owns 4,700,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MDxHealth by 70.7% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 309,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

MDxHealth Stock Performance

Shares of MDXH stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. MDxHealth has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $3.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDXH. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MDxHealth from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on MDxHealth in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDXH

About MDxHealth

(Get Free Report)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.