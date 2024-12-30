Short Interest in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Decreases By 34.4%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the November 30th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

JGH opened at $12.76 on Monday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $13.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1035 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 70.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 248,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 102,391 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $844,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $661,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 49,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 21,292 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

