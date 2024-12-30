Short Interest in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Decreases By 34.4%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the November 30th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
JGH opened at $12.76 on Monday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $13.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1035 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
