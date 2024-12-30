Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Shares Up 35.3% – Here’s What Happened

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 35.3% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 178,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 599% from the average session volume of 25,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$9.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37.
Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.
