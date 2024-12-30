SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Short Interest Down 15.6% in December

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 3,200,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NYSE SN opened at $97.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average is $93.02. SharkNinja has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SN. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SharkNinja from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on SharkNinja from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SharkNinja from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SharkNinja by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,307,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,543,000 after buying an additional 3,321,684 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the second quarter valued at about $190,482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 6,408.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,825,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,578 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth about $114,878,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in SharkNinja by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,695,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,450,000 after purchasing an additional 380,926 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

