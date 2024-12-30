The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Short Interest Down 15.6% in December

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,800 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 669,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 305,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.47.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Manitowoc

Manitowoc Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MTW stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $308.06 million, a P/E ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.49 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,806,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after acquiring an additional 217,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 64,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 774,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 140,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

(Get Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.