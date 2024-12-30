Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NAZ opened at $11.32 on Monday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

