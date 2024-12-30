AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 818,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 961,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 19.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 102,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $256,484.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $5.02. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Performance

UAVS stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $117.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and delivers autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.

