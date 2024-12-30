Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,450,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the November 30th total of 30,130,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $201.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $98.80 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5484 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.1% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Dantai Capital Ltd grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.7% during the third quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 33,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $2,449,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 142.2% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

