SolarBank Co. (NASDAQ:SUUN) Short Interest Down 15.2% in December

SolarBank Co. (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarBank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SolarBank stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarBank Co. (NASDAQ:SUUN – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SolarBank worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on SolarBank in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

SolarBank Price Performance

Shares of SolarBank stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. SolarBank has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $63.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06.

SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarBank will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarBank Company Profile

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects.

Featured Articles

