HSBC (LON:HSBA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 778.40 ($9.79) and last traded at GBX 778.40 ($9.79), with a volume of 135445109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 777.10 ($9.78).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 795 ($10.00).

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC Announces Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 726.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 688.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.56 billion, a PE ratio of 874.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,393.26%.

Insider Activity at HSBC

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery purchased 41,720 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 718 ($9.03) per share, with a total value of £299,549.60 ($376,839.35). Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

With assets of $3.0tn and operations in 62 countries and territories at 31 December 2022, HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. We serve approximately 39 million personal, wealth and corporate customers through three global businesses. We have around 180,000 shareholders in 126 countries and territories.

Featured Stories

