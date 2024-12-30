Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 4,130,000 shares. Currently, 23.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Outlook Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 49.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 112,812 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,201 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 18,287 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Outlook Therapeutics from $50.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Outlook Therapeutics Price Performance

OTLK stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.46.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 27th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

