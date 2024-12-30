USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the November 30th total of 56,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

USCB Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of USCB stock opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $351.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.59. USCB Financial has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

USCB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Institutional Trading of USCB Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 129.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in USCB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in USCB Financial during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 228.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USCB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of USCB Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised USCB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USCB Financial

About USCB Financial

(Get Free Report)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.