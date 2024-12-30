Short Interest in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Declines By 15.0%

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jones Soda Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSDA opened at $0.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.99. Jones Soda has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name.

