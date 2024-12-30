Short Interest in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Declines By 15.0%

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Jones Soda Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JSDA opened at $0.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.99. Jones Soda has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.
Jones Soda Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jones Soda
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.