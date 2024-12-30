Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in December

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Stingray Group Price Performance

Shares of STGYF stock opened at C$5.16 on Monday. Stingray Group has a one year low of C$4.10 and a one year high of C$6.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.52.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company provides Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service available on television (TV), the internet, and through smartphones and tablets; Calm Radio, a music site for relaxation; Calm Christian, that offers Christian worship music; Qello Concerts by Stingray, an over-the-top streaming service on TV, mobile, and the web; and Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel for jazz and jazz-related genres.

