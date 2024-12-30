Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in December

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Stingray Group Price Performance
Shares of STGYF stock opened at C$5.16 on Monday. Stingray Group has a one year low of C$4.10 and a one year high of C$6.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.52.
Stingray Group Company Profile
