RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Short Interest Update

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,100 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the November 30th total of 492,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RLI Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $165.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.58 and its 200 day moving average is $155.58. RLI has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $182.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.46.

RLI shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, January 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, November 7th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 15th.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. RLI had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLI will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $4.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous None dividend of $2.25. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.55, for a total transaction of $33,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,421,205.05. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in RLI by 76.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of RLI by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RLI shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on RLI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RLI from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.40.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

