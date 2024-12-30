Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VCTR. Barclays upped their target price on Victory Capital from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $66.26 on Monday. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 66.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 20,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after buying an additional 58,336 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Victory Capital by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.