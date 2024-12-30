RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Short Interest Down 15.3% in December

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the November 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

RumbleOn Stock Down 6.2 %

RMBL opened at $5.48 on Monday. RumbleOn has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.23.

Get RumbleOn alerts:

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.22). RumbleOn had a negative return on equity of 122.45% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RumbleOn will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley downgraded RumbleOn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RumbleOn

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RumbleOn

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RumbleOn by 46,928.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,701,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 1,697,885 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in RumbleOn by 146.8% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of RumbleOn in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RumbleOn by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 35,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of RumbleOn by 3,910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

RumbleOn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleOn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleOn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.