Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,412,200 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 2,836,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,412.2 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance

Oversea-Chinese Banking stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.