Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Down 15.6% in December

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 220,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 423,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Twin Vee Powercats Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VEEE opened at $0.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. Twin Vee Powercats has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.18.
About Twin Vee Powercats
