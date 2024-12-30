Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Shares Down 4% – Here’s What Happened

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 5,059,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 23,017,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Alba Mineral Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It primarily explores for gold, graphite, ilmenite, and iron ore deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Clogau Gold, and the Gwynfynydd Gold Mine projects located in Wales; and the Thule Black Sands, the Amitsoq Graphite project, and the Melville Bay Iron project located in Greenland.
