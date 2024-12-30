Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Shares Down 21.1% – Time to Sell?

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 21.1% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 118,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 93,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inventus Mining Trading Down 21.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$12.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Insider Activity at Inventus Mining

In related news, Director Glen Alexander Milne purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Insiders have purchased 1,952,000 shares of company stock valued at $99,235 over the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inventus Mining Company Profile

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

