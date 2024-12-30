Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Trading Up 35.3% – Time to Buy?

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) was up 35.3% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 178,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 599% from the average daily volume of 25,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Triumph Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$9.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.15.
Triumph Gold Company Profile
Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.
