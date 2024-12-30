Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Free Report) traded down 16.7% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 758,789 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 342% from the average session volume of 171,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Sable Resources Trading Down 16.7 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 40.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.08.
Sable Resources Company Profile
Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.
