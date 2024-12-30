QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Trading Down 10.6% – Here’s Why

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Free Report) dropped 10.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Approximately 990,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 345% from the average daily volume of 222,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £993,840.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.57.

QUIZ is an omni-channel fashion brand, specialising in occasion wear and dressy casual wear.

QUIZ delivers a distinct proposition that empowers fashion forward customers to stand out from the crowd.

QUIZ’s buying and design teams constantly develop its own product lines, ensuring the latest glamorous looks at value prices.

