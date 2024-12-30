Proton Motor Power Systems (LON:PPS) Stock Price Down 24.3% – Here’s What Happened

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 24.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). 142,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 740,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of £4.40 million, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.06.

Proton Motor Power Systems Company Profile

Proton Motor Power Systems PLC, through its subsidiary Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH (“PM”), a company registered in Germany, has developed and produced a standard hydrogen fuel cell module, integrated with an energy storage system to create an electric fuel cell hybrid system capable of providing power for mobile, stationary and maritime applications.

Proton Motor has identified opportunities to combine batteries with their PEM fuel cell systems, to serve markets where electric fuel cell hybrid systems offer considerable advantages over conventional combustions engines and engine technologies.

The many advantages of Proton Motor’s standard fuel cell model over current commercial alternatives include lower fuel consumption, longer periods between refuelling, shorter refuelling time, consistent levels of power delivery and zero harmful emissions.

Proton Motor’s technology development has been undertaken with the key objectives of multiple applications and volume production.

Proton Motor Power Systems PLC was admitted to trading on AIM on October 31, 2006 with a market capitalisation of £25m.

