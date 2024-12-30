Short Interest in ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Grows By 15.4%

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 162,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.

ADF Group Price Performance

Shares of ADFJF stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64. ADF Group has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

Get ADF Group alerts:

About ADF Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections including industrial coatings in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.