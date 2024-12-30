Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,007,200 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 2,530,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,004.8 days.
OTCMKTS:AHODF opened at C$32.69 on Monday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of C$27.05 and a 1 year high of C$35.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.81.
